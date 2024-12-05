According to The Times of India, the Hyderabad Police stated, that the main gate of the venue collapsed under the weight of the crowd, causing a stampede. Lathi charges were used to control the mob. Now, authorities are investigating the incident, and reports suggest that legal action may be taken against the theatre and Allu Arjun. The theatre is reportedly going to be charged for failing to provide "additional provisions regarding security to manage the crowd." Hyderabad Police Commissioner CV Anand said, “There was no intimation from the side of theatre management or actors team that they will be visiting the theatre.” There was also no separate entry or exit marked for the actor and his team despite the theatre management being aware of his arrival. “Stringent action as per law will be taken against all the persons responsible for the chaotic situation inside the theatre leading to the death of a person and injury to others." ‘Fanatics’ or Fans? DocuBay Drops Allu Arjun Special Promo of Their Upcoming Documentary a Day After ‘Pushpa 2’ Premiere Stampede in Hyderabad (Watch Video).

Mythri Movie Makers Post

We are extremely heartbroken by the tragic incident during last night’s screening. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and the young child undergoing medical treatment. We are committed to standing by them and extending all possible support during this difficult time.… — Mythri Movie Makers (@MythriOfficial) December 5, 2024

Further reports suggest that, despite knowing the star would arrive at the theatre, the theatre management did not take any measures to have a separate entry or exit for Allu Arjun and his team, which made the situation worse.