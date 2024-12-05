Pushpa 2: The Rule is creating a lot of buzz. Allu Arjun has received plenty of praise for his role as Pushparaj, but Rashmika Mandanna's performance as Srivalli has also been widely appreciated. Her character has won over audiences and made a strong impact at the box office. Directed by Sukumar, the sequel continues Pushpa’s journey, full of intense action and high drama. Fans have taken to social media to share their love, especially for Rashmika’s portrayal of Srivalli. ‘Pushpa 2 – The Rule’ Review: Critics Hail Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil’s Performances in Sukumar’s Mass Entertainer.

Rashmika Mandanna Credits Allu Arjun and Ranbir Kapoor for Elevating Her Career

One fan on X (formerly known as Twitter) posted a collage featuring Rashmika with Ranbir Kapoor in Animal and Allu Arjun in Pushpa 2, remarking how “two alpha males are dominated by one girl named Rashmika." Rashmika, with her usual warmth, responded to the post in her style. She thanked the two actors Allu Arjun and Ranbir Kapoor for setting the bar high for her. She wrote "Performing with these men has set the bar soooo high for me.. it’s crazy .. and I am so freaking glad! I like the actor I am today because of these two mind blowing actors!" ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ Movie Review: Allu Arjun Gets God-Elevated in Sukumar’s Meandering Hero-Worship Exercise (LatestLY Exclusive).

Rashmika Mandanna's Post

Performing with these men has set the bar soooo high for me.. it’s crazy .. and I am so freaking glad! I like the actor I am today because of these two mind blowing actors! ❤️ — Rashmika Mandanna (@iamRashmika) December 5, 2024

Fan's Post

Two alpha males are dominated by one girl named Rashmika 😉 pic.twitter.com/RtmFiYhxPQ — Ayyappan (@Ayyappan_1504) December 4, 2024

Well, Rashmika's fans reacted to the post and gave replies in their way. Check it out here.

She Dominated

One girl rules both Alpha males — Priyanka Kandari (@pkandari17) December 5, 2024

True

One girl 💥🔥 — alpha male (@Venkatsinivasan) December 5, 2024

True

December rashmika is on different league 🔥🔥 — అటుకుల చిట్టిబాబు (@chitti69420) December 5, 2024

More About Pushpa 2: The Rule

The second installment of the film is directed by Sukumar and produced by Mythri Movie Makers, Pushpa 2: The Rule is the sequel to the 2021 blockbuster. Fahadh Faasil, SP Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat and Anasuya Bharadwaj in key roles.

