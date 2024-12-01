Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 1 (ANI): Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan surely knows how to make heads turn with her impeccable style. Her look for the awards event on Sunday night is proof of this fact.

Kareena was seen dressed to the nines at the Filmfare OTT Awards 2024. Donning a silver shimmer saree from the Sabyasachi collection, Bebo undoubtedly exuded grace with a dash of sass and bling.

She accentuated her look with a sleek bun and soft glam makeup. A small bindi on her forehead definitely amped up her desi look.

Before heading to the venue, Kareena shared a few pictures in which she could be seen striking captivating poses in the saree.

"Are you ready to cheer for Jaane jaan tonite at @filmfare OTT awards?," she captioned the post.

Her look was all enough to leave fans in awe.

In no time, netizens chimed in the comment section and showered praise on her.

"Slay," a fan commented.

"You look stunning," a social media user wrote.

Kareena is nominated for Best Actor for Web Original Film for her role in 'Jaane Jaan'. Helmed by Sujoy Ghosh, the film is based in Kalimpong and is the official adaptation of the bestselling novel 'Devotion of Suspect X' by Keigo Higashino.

In the movie, Kareena shared screen space with Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat. The movie is available on Netflix.

Kareena has been on a roll. This year she came up with 'Crew', 'The Buckingham Murders' and 'Singham Again'. All three projects received a great response from the audience.

Helmed by Rajesh A Krishnan, 'Crew' revolves around the journey of three working women set against the backdrop of the aviation industry. The film also stars Diljit Dosanjh, Kapil Sharma, Saswata Chatterjee, Rajesh Sharma, and Kulbhushan Kharbanda.

On the other hand, 'The Buckingham Murders' revolves around sergeant Jasmeet 'Jass' Bhamra (Kareena) dealing with the loss of her young son Ekam (Mairaaj Kakkar). She is assigned a case of a missing boy, Ishpreet, roughly as old as Ekam.

The film's ensemble also includes Ash Tandon, Ranveer Brar, and Keith Allen.Earlier in an interview with Variety, Kareena had revealed that her character in the film is inspired by Kate Winslet's role in 'Mare of Easttown.'

"I love 'Mare of Easttown' and when Hansal came to me, I said this is something that I've really been dying to do. So we've moulded a little bit on those lines, she plays a detective cop in that," she said.

The film is directed by Hansal Mehta.

Speaking of 'Singham Again', it is helmed by Rohit Shetty. In the movie, she shared screen space with Ajay Devgn, Arjun Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, and Ranveer Singh.

'Singham Again' is the third instalment of the super-hit franchise. 'Singham' was released in 2011, starring Kajal Aggarwal and Prakash Raj in lead roles, followed by 'Singham Returns' in 2014. (ANI)

