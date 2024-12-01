Who doesn’t love snuggling indoors, wrapped in a cosy blanket, watching good movies or dramas? Let’s be honest—everyone does! December has arrived quicker than we could have imagined, and 2024 is already waving us goodbye. The festive vibes are setting in, and what could be better than binge-watching K-dramas or movies with your loved ones? If you’re one of those who genuinely cherish staying back, relaxing, and soaking in heartfelt stories, you’re in for a treat. This December, a handful of K-dramas are set to premiere, promising to sweep you off your feet. Make your last 31 days of the year unforgettable! ‘Light Shop’ Trailer: Joo Ji Hoon and Park Bo Young Brighten a Dark Alley in Suspenseful Drama Based on ‘Moving’ Webtoon (Watch Video).

Here are a few December K-dramas that you absolutely cannot miss, each offering unforgettable stories that will keep you hooked from start to finish.

Light Shop

Premiering on December 4 on Disney+, this enchanting series is based on the popular webtoon Jomyeonggage. Over eight episodes, it unravels the tale of strangers who stumble upon a mystical light shop frequented by spirits.

Watch Light Shop Trailer

Sorry Not Sorry

Premiering on December 5, this comedy follows the lives of three women whose paths cross in unexpected ways.

Sorry Not Sorry Poster

Who Is She?

Premiering on December 18, this drama tells the story of a widowed mother in her 70s who mysteriously transforms into her 20-year-old self.

Who Is She? Poster

Check-In Hanyang

Premiering on December 21, this period drama is set in the Joseon era and follows four interns at a prestigious guesthouse, each hiding their true identity.

Watch Check-In Hanyang Trailer

The Starry Night

Premiering on December 23, this drama follows a talented K-Pop producer who loses her job and faces unemployment. As the main provider for her family, she takes on a new project to turn a promising trainee into a star.

The Starry Night Poster

Squid Game 2

Mark your calendars for December 26 as Netflix brings back the electrifying world of Squid Game! Lee Jung Jae returns as Seong Gi Hun in this action-packed horror-thriller, diving back into the deadly games for revenge. With high stakes and a mission to end the nightmare, this sequel promises to leave you on the edge of your seat!

Watch Squid Game 2 Trailer

