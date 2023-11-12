Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 12 (ANI): Royal couple Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan threw a grand Diwali bash for their close friends and family members on Saturday night.

Kareena took to Instagram story and shared a glimpse of her Diwali look.

Kareena looked ethereal in the red embellished saree with sheer detailing and floral prints. She paired it with a matching strappy blouse.

For the glam, she opted for dewy makeup, diamond-studded earrings with red stones and how can we miss that round bindi on her forehead?

Her wavy hair definitely accentuated her ethnic look.

Kareena's iconic dialogue "Kaun Hai Wo, Jisne Dubara Mudd Ke Mujhe Hai Dekha" fits apt for these pictures of her.

Sharing the picture, she wrote, "Wardrobe picture is a must."

And picture with her "man" Saif Ali Khan just screams love.

Saif can be seen wearing stylish black and white dhoti kurta set.

On Saturday, she also shared pictures of herself and her two sons Taimur and Jeh, with Saif, decorating their home.

In one of the images, Jeh can be seen spreading colours all over the floors while making the rangoli.

"Aiyoooo when the family decides to do Rangoli...or Holi...no idea ...but what matters is we had fun...[?]#Let the festivities begin#love and laughter to everyone [?]," Kareena hilariously summed up the moment.

Kareena and Saif have worked together in 'LOC Kargil' (2003) and 'Omkara' (2006), but it was on the sets of the 2008 film 'Tashan' that they fell in love with each other. And on October 16, 2012, the two tied the knot.

In 2016, the two became parents to son Taimur and in February 2021 they welcomed Jeh. Saif was married to Amrita Singh before Kareena and they have two children together, Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan.

Kareena and Saif's star-studded party was attended by Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, and Neetu Singh, among others.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena's film 'The Buckingham Murders' helmed by Hansal Mehta was recently premiered at the BFI London Film Festival. She will also be seen in 'The Crew' alongside Tabu and Kriti Sanon.

Saif, on the other hand, will be next seen in the Pan-India film 'Devara' alongside Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor. (ANI)

