New Delhi, January 16: The Supreme Court of India on Friday sought the response of actor Karisma Kapoor on a plea filed by Priya Kapur, seeking access to certified records of divorce-related proceedings involving late industrialist Sunjay Kapur. The matter was heard in the chamber by a Bench led by Justice AS Chandurkar. During the hearing, counsel appearing for Karisma Kapoor strongly opposed the plea, terming it frivolous and an attempt to dig out personal and confidential information. The court has asked Karisma Kapoor to place her objections on record and granted her two weeks' time to file a detailed response.

Senior advocate Maninder Singh appeared for Priya Kapur and addressed the court during the in-chamber proceedings. In her application, titled "Priya Kapur Seeks Supreme Court Nod for Certified Divorce Records, Cites Succession Proceedings", Priya Kapur has asserted that she is the legally wedded wife and a direct legal heir of the deceased. She has approached the apex court seeking certified copies of the complete records of Transfer Petition (Civil) No. 214 of 2016, arising from Sunjay Kapur's divorce proceedings with Karisma Kapoor. New Twist in Sunjay Kapur Will Row; Karisma Kapoor and Her Children’s Portuguese Citizenship Move Amid INR 30,000 Crore Inheritance Dispute!.

The plea states that access to the confidential court records is bona fide required for use in pending succession proceedings before the Delhi High Court and is essential for safeguarding her legal rights in relation to the estate of the deceased. According to the application, the 2016 transfer petition was filed by Sunjay Kapur seeking transfer of a divorce case from the Family Court in Mumbai to Delhi. During the pendency of those proceedings, Sunjay Kapur and Karisma Kapoor amicably settled their disputes, following which the Supreme Court disposed of the petition on April 8, 2016 after recording detailed consent terms between the parties. Karisma Kapoor’s Children Yet To Receive INR 1900 Crore From Sunjay Kapur’s Estate, Source Reveals As Delhi High Court Probes Disputed Will Worth INR 30,000 Crore.

Priya Kapur has informed the apex court that Sunjay Kapur passed away on June 12, 2025, in England. Relying on her marriage to the deceased on April 3, 2017, she has asserted her locus standi, submitting that she is "directly interested in the estate and legal matters concerning the deceased petitioner" and is therefore entitled to seek certified copies of the court record.

The plea seeks directions to the Supreme Court Registry to issue certified copies of the complete paper book of Transfer Petition (Civil) No. 214 of 2016, including pleadings, annexures, orders, settlement documents and other related applications. It further states that since Priya Kapur was not a party to the original proceedings, she has approached the court through a formal application supported by an affidavit, in accordance with Supreme Court rules and practice directions.

Emphasising that the request has been made in good faith, the application contends that no prejudice would be caused to the original respondent if the documents are supplied and that the relief sought is necessary in the interest of justice.

The development comes amid reports that disputes relating to Sunjay Kapur's will and estate have reached the Supreme Court. In December, the Delhi High Court concluded hearings in a high-stakes civil suit concerning the personal estate of the late industrialist and reserved orders on an interim injunction application moved by his children from an earlier marriage with Karisma Kapoor, after noting that all parties had filed their written submissions in terms of the court's earlier directions.

