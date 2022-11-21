Panaji (Goa) [India], November 21 (ANI): It looks like Kartik Aaryan and Ajay Devgn had a blast at the International Film Festival of India in Goa.

The two stars, who were present at the opening ceremony of the 53rd International Film Festival of India in Goa, had quite a fun time at the event. Don't believe this? Take a look at this picture!

On Monday, Kartik took to Instagram and did a fun 'Bhool Bhulaiya 2' and 'Drishyam 2' crossover as he shared a photo of himself and Ajay Devgn.

He wrote, "Vijay Salgaonkar aur Rooh Baba ne 2 Oct ko Goa mein ek sath Paav bhaaji khaayi. Aur 3 oct ko Satsang karke Mumbai laut aaye. Ps - paav bhaaji bohot achhi thee."

For the uninitiated, Ajay Devgn was at the festival as his recently released film 'Drishyam 2' premiered there.

Kartik, on the other hand, performed at the opening ceremony. He set the stage on fire with some of his most iconic songs including 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2's title track and the recent 'Kaala Jaadu' from his upcoming release 'Freddy'.

At IFFI, Kartik was asked if he is going to be a part of 'Hera Pheri 3', but the 'Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety' star did not reveal anything. He simply said, "Hera Pheri is my favourite film."

However, recently veteran actor Paresh Rawal confirmed that Kartik is a new addition to the cast.

A fan on Twitter asked a question by tagging Paresh Rawal, "@Sir PareshRawal sir, is it true that Kartik Aaryan is doing Hera Pheri 3??" To which, Paresh tweeted, "Yes it is true."

As far as future releases are concerned, Kartik is gearing up for the release of 'Freddy', which also stars Alaya F. The film is about the journey of Dr Freddy Ginwala (Kartik), a shy, lonely and socially awkward person who loves playing with his miniature planes and the only friend he has is his pet turtle 'Hardy'. It is scheduled to release on November 21. (ANI)

