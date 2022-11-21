Goa (Panaji) [India], November 21 (ANI): It's always a special feeling for parents to see their children performing on stage. Actor Kartik Aaryan's parents experienced similar emotions while witnessing their son's live act at the 53rd International Film Festival of India.

Kartik perfromed at the opening ceremony of IFFI on Sunday. He set the stage on fire with some of his most iconic songs including Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2's title track and the recent Kaala Jaadu from his upcoming release Freddy.

Kartik's mother Mala Tiwari and father Manish Tiwari were seated in front row and they were literally beaming with joy on seeing Kartik grooving to his peppy tracks.

From constantly clapping to hooting, Kartik's parents, undoubtedly, acted his biggest cheerleaders.

In one of the videos captured by ANI, Kartik's father is even seen imitating his son's famous hookstep from 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' title track. Isn't it adorable?

Meanwhile, Kartik is gearing up for the release of 'Freddy', which also stars Alaya F. The film isbout the journey of Dr. Freddy Ginwala (Kartik), a shy, lonely and socially awkward person who loves playing with his miniature planes and the only friend he has is his pet turtle 'Hardy'.It is scheduled to release on November 21. (ANI)

