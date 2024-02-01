Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 1(ANI): Actor Kartik Aaryan and director Kabir Khan were spotted at BKC to attend the 'Chandu Champion' wrap-up party.

The actor, who had undergone an immense physical transformation for his role in the film, recently shared a video in which he was seen enjoying his favourite sweet after a tough 8-month shoot.

Kartik took to Instagram and shared the video of the wrap-up party from the sets.

In the video, Kabir Khan can be seen feeding a spoonful of Rasmalai and wrapping up the shoot in sweet and fun mode.

Sharing the video, he wrote, "This RasMalai Tasted Like Victory ! Finally eating sugar after a year !! After more than a year of intense preparation and 8 months of day-n-night shoots across the globe, today we complete the shooting journey of #ChanduChampion. And it couldn't have been sweeter than my fav, Rasmalai - from the Man himself who carved this challenging path for me... you have been a profound inspiration Sir! @kabirkhankk. #SajidNadiadwala @wardakhannadiadwala#ItsAWrap #FeelingSad #FeelingGuilty #ChanduChampion#14thJune2024."

As soon as the video was uploaded, fans chimed in the comment section.

Kabir Khan's wife Mini Mathur wrote, "Mubarak ho!!! Arre samosa nahin khaya?"

One of the users wrote, "My mouth is watering watching this!! well done, can't wait to watch it, Champion!"

Kartik went through an incredible transformation to get into the shape of his character in Chandu Champion.

On Republic Day, Kartik treated fans with a new-looking poster.

The 'Shehzada' actor shared a picture on Instagram and wrote, "Being a Champion is in every Indian's blood... Jai Hind. Happy Republic Day #ChanduChampion."He can be seen wearing a uniform and a cap.

Helmed by Kabir Khan, 'Chandu Champion' is based on the extraordinary real-life story of a sportsman and his spirit of never giving up. Kartik will portray the character of Chandu. 'Chandu Champion' marks Kartik's first collaboration with director Kabir Khan.

The film is all set to hit the theatres on June 14. Recently, on his birthday, Kartik also announced his new project with Karan Johar. The untitled film will feature Kartik Aaryan in the lead, directed by Sandeep Modi and it is slated to release on August 15, 2025.

The film is being backed by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and Ektaa Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms Ltd.Taking to Instagram, Kartik wrote, "An unforgettable chapter of our glorious Indian history full of valour and sacrifice is now going to be part of my life a subject close to my heart... super proud and excited to embark on a new journey with the extremely talented @sandeep_modi and the powerhouse #karanjohar and @EktaaRKapoor."

Apart from that, Kartik will also be seen in director Hansal Mehta's upcoming film 'Captain India', director Anurag Basu's next 'Aashiqui 3' and the horror comedy film 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3'. (ANI)

