Srinagar (Jammu & Kashmir) [India], April 21 (ANI): The Department of Youth Services and Sports of Jammu and Kashmir celebrated the arrival of spring with the Spring Art Festival 2026 at the Botanical Garden on Tuesday.

It witnessed the attendance of childrens from different schools of the Union Territory. It also marked the presentation of different cultural performances by the school children and other organisations.

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From musical performances to a Kashmiri Rouf dance presentation, the Spring Art Festival was a beautiful cultural representation of the valley.

Several attendees also expressed their happiness over the Spring Art Festival and shared their learnings from the event.

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While talking to ANI, a school boy named Shahid Tareek expressed his happiness and said, "I feel very nice. We got to know about different cultures and diversity in Kashmir. We learned about different languages in Kashmir. We wish such programs were organised in Kashmir and other parts of this valley."

Another said, "My name is Fariha. Today, due to the Spring Art Festival, several tourists learned about the cultures of Kashmir. We also learned about the Bhangra dance of Punjab, and similarly, they learned about the Rouf dance of Kashmir. Such programs will promote tourism in Kashmir."

Rashid Kohli, the Joint Director of the Department of Youth Services and Sports, shared the details about this new initiative, which aims to develop the holistic education of the children in the valley.

"Its a new initiative. We have seen winter vacation in Kashmir, where children had to stay inside the house. But now with the arrival of Spring, we want them to come out of their house and improve their holistic knowledge. In the school's curriculum, they will either go into academics or sports, but this spring festival, everyone is given a chance to watch such activities to improve their knowledge. It will also promote tourism," said Rashid Kohli.

He also added that they will be introducing competitions later in this event. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)