New Delhi [India], December 9 (ANI): It's confirmed! Star couple Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal have tied the knot in an intimate ceremony held at Six Senses Fort Bawara, Rajasthan on Thursday.

As per close sources, the couple has taken the 'seven pheras' on Thursday afternoon in the presence of their families and friends.

Also Read | Hawkeye: From Who the Rolex Watch Belongs to Kingpin in Episode 5, Here are All the Fan Theories Regarding Jeremy Renner's Disney+ Show.

The pre-wedding festivities kick-started on December 7 with mehendi, followed by big fat Punjabi Sangeet Night on December 8.

Kabir Khan, Angad Bedi, Mini Mathur, Neha Dhupia, Gurdas Maan, Sharvari Wagh, and Vijay Krishna Acharya among many others from the film industry were a part of Vicky and Katrina's wedding festivities. (ANI)

Also Read | Invasion: Simon Kinberg and David Weil's Sci-Fi Series Renewed for Season Two at Apple TV+.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)