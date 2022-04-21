Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 21 (ANI): Katrina Kaif treated her fans with a series of drop-dead gorgeous pictures on social media.

The 38-year-old actor shared a series of her 'all-smiles' pictures on her Instagram handle.

Also Read | Anek: Ayushmann Khurrana Plays Undercover Cop in Anubhav Sinha Directorial.

In the photos, the 'Bharat' actor could be seen donning a cosy creamy-white pullover with a pair of blue jeans. Katrina looked radiant in the pictures even with a bare makeup look.

In one of the pictures, Katrina could be seen running her hand through her beach waves hair.The happy post accumulated more than one million likes within a few hours of being shared on the photo-sharing platform.

Also Read | Queen Elizabeth Gets Own Barbie Doll On Her 96th Birthday.

Her fans and fellow celebrities chimed into the comments section and left heartfelt messages for the 'Singh is Kinng' actor.

While, Farah Khan commented, "Happy girl," with a red heart emoticon, Zoya Akhtar wrote, "Kiss Miss," with a heart emoji.

Shweta Bachchan also dropped a face with heart eyes emoticon in the comments section.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Katrina will be back on the silver screen with the third instalment of the 'Tiger' franchise, co-starring Salman Khan and Emraan Hashmi.

She also has 'Merry Christmas' with South superstar Vijay Sethupati and 'Jee Le Zara', co-starring Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra in the pipeline.

Apart from this, Katrina will also be seen in the horror-comedy 'Phone Bhoot' alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)