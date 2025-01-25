Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 25 (ANI): Actor Keerthy Suresh shared a glimpse of her wedding party with her husband, Antony Thattly, days after getting married in December last year.

The actress took to her Instagram account on Friday to share a series of pictures from the event. In the pictures, the actor looked stunning in a golden and white lehenga, while Antony opted for a white kurta and mundu for the function. Their wedding party was a dreamy affair, with fireworks and decorations.

Take a look at the pics

Soon after the actress shared the pictures, fans were quick to chime in on the comments section.

One fan wrote, "Lovely pictures," while another added, "Made for each other."

Keerthy Suresh and her long-time partner, Antony Thattly, got married in Goa. Her co-star, Thalapathy Vijay, was among the most distinguished guests who attended the event.

In December, Keerthy posted a couple of pictures from her dream wedding. The pair were wearing traditional wedding attire in the stills. Vijay, who was dressed in a white kurta, can be seen with them.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress was last seen in Varun Dhawan-starrer 'Baby John'. The film, which is directed by Kalees, is a remake of Thalapathy Vijay's 'Theri'.

'Baby John' is produced by Murad Khetani, Priya Atlee, and Jyoti Deshpande.

The story of the film revolves around a DCP (played by Varun Dhawan) who transforms and travels to a different place to safeguard his family.

Directed by Kalees and presented by Atlee, the film was released in theatres on December 25, last year. (ANI)

