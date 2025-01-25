Shah Rukh Khan’s Mannat Property Deal: Maharashtra Government May Refund INR 9 Crore to SRK After His Plea Over Excess Land Payment

Shah Rukh Khan is likely to receive a refund of approximately INR 9 crore from the Maharashtra government. This comes after the actor raised concerns about an excess payment made to the collector for the land on which his home, Mannat, stands. The land, located in Bandstand, Bandra, Mumbai, was leased by the state government to the original owner, who later sold it to the Khans. Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan Seek Permission From MCZMA to Add Two New Floors to Mannat at Cost of INR 25 Crore – Reports.

Mannat Land Deal

In March 2019, Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan paid around INR 27.50 crore, which included 25% of the total amount for the land conversion fee. However, they noticed an error in the calculation, where the bungalow’s value was mistakenly used instead of the land’s value when determining the fee. According to a report shared by FPJ, this was identified as an ‘unintentional’ error by the authorities, and in September 2022, Gauri Khan formally approached the collector to seek a refund for the excess payment. ‘Tacky’: Netizens Slam Shah Rukh Khan’s Wife Gauri Khan for the Interiors of Their Famous Home Mannat.

The report further suggests that the matter was forwarded to the state government for final approval, and once granted, the Khans will receive the INR 9 crore refund. Officials have confirmed that the refund process will proceed once the necessary approvals are in place.

