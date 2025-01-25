Shah Rukh Khan’s Mannat Property Deal: Maharashtra Government May Refund INR 9 Crore to SRK After His Plea Over Excess Land Payment

Shah Rukh Khan had requested a refund for an excess payment made on the land where his home, Mannat, is situated. The Maharashtra government is reviewing the petition for a potential INR 9 crore reimbursement.

Bollywood Team Latestly| Jan 25, 2025 10:31 AM IST
A+
A-
Shah Rukh Khan’s Mannat Property Deal: Maharashtra Government May Refund INR 9 Crore to SRK After His Plea Over Excess Land Payment
Shah Rukh Khan, Mannat (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Shah Rukh Khan is likely to receive a refund of approximately INR 9 crore from the Maharashtra government. This comes after the actor raised concerns about an excess payment made to the collector for the land on which his home, Mannat, stands. The land, located in Bandstand, Bandra, Mumbai, was leased by the state government to the original owner, who later sold it to the Khans. Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan Seek Permission From MCZMA to Add Two New Floors to Mannat at Cost of INR 25 Crore – Reports.

Mannat Land Deal

In March 2019, Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan paid around INR 27.50 crore, which included 25% of the total amount for the land conversion fee. However, they noticed an error in the calculation, where the bungalow’s value was mistakenly used instead of the land’s value when determining the fee. According to a report shared by FPJ, this was identified as an ‘unintentional’ error by the authorities, and in September 2022, Gauri Khan formally approached the collector to seek a refund for the excess payment. ‘Tacky’: Netizens Slam Shah Rukh Khan’s Wife Gauri Khan for the Interiors of Their Famous Home Mannat.

The report further suggests that the matter was forwarded to the state government for final approval, and once granted, the Khans will receive the INR 9 crore refund. Officials have confirmed that the refund process will proceed once the necessary approvals are in place.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 25, 2025 10:31 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

Tags:
Bandra Gauri Khan Mannat Mannat Bungalow Mannat Land Deal Mannat Property Mannat Property Deal Shah Rukh Khan Shah Rukh Khan Mannat Shah Rukh Khan Mannat Bungalow Shah Rukh Khan News SRK
You might also like
Bollywood Team Latestly| Jan 25, 2025 10:31 AM IST
A+
A-
Shah Rukh Khan’s Mannat Property Deal: Maharashtra Government May Refund INR 9 Crore to SRK After His Plea Over Excess Land Payment
Shah Rukh Khan, Mannat (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Shah Rukh Khan is likely to receive a refund of approximately INR 9 crore from the Maharashtra government. This comes after the actor raised concerns about an excess payment made to the collector for the land on which his home, Mannat, stands. The land, located in Bandstand, Bandra, Mumbai, was leased by the state government to the original owner, who later sold it to the Khans. Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan Seek Permission From MCZMA to Add Two New Floors to Mannat at Cost of INR 25 Crore – Reports.

Mannat Land Deal

In March 2019, Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan paid around INR 27.50 crore, which included 25% of the total amount for the land conversion fee. However, they noticed an error in the calculation, where the bungalow’s value was mistakenly used instead of the land’s value when determining the fee. According to a report shared by FPJ, this was identified as an ‘unintentional’ error by the authorities, and in September 2022, Gauri Khan formally approached the collector to seek a refund for the excess payment. ‘Tacky’: Netizens Slam Shah Rukh Khan’s Wife Gauri Khan for the Interiors of Their Famous Home Mannat.

The report further suggests that the matter was forwarded to the state government for final approval, and once granted, the Khans will receive the INR 9 crore refund. Officials have confirmed that the refund process will proceed once the necessary approvals are in place.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 25, 2025 10:31 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

Tags:
Bandra Gauri Khan Mannat Mannat Bungalow Mannat Land Deal Mannat Property Mannat Property Deal Shah Rukh Khan Shah Rukh Khan Mannat Shah Rukh Khan Mannat Bungalow Shah Rukh Khan News SRK
You might also like
Saif Ali Khan Records His Statement With Mumbai Police; Recalls Terrifying Night of Attack (Read Full Statement)
News

Saif Ali Khan Records His Statement With Mumbai Police; Recalls Terrifying Night of Attack (Read Full Statement)
‘His Heroic Act Is Truly Commendable’: Mika Singh Offers INR 1 Lakh Reward to Auto-Rickshaw Driver Bhajan Singh Rana Who Rushed Sai Ali Khan to Hospital (View Post)
Bollywood

‘His Heroic Act Is Truly Commendable’: Mika Singh Offers INR 1 Lakh Reward to Auto-Rickshaw Driver Bhajan Singh Rana Who Rushed Sai Ali Khan to Hospital (View Post)
Saif Ali Khan Stabbing: BJP Leader Nitesh Rane Raises Doubts Over Attack on Bollywood Star, Asks ‘Was He Really Stabbed With Knife or Was It Just an Act’
News

Saif Ali Khan Stabbing: BJP Leader Nitesh Rane Raises Doubts Over Attack on Bollywood Star, Asks ‘Was He Really Stabbed With Knife or Was It Just an Act’
Saif Ali Khan Records His Statement With Mumbai Police; Recalls Terrifying Night of Attack (Read Full Statement)
News

Saif Ali Khan Records His Statement With Mumbai Police; Recalls Terrifying Night of Attack (Read Full Statement)
‘His Heroic Act Is Truly Commendable’: Mika Singh Offers INR 1 Lakh Reward to Auto-Rickshaw Driver Bhajan Singh Rana Who Rushed Sai Ali Khan to Hospital (View Post)
Bollywood

‘His Heroic Act Is Truly Commendable’: Mika Singh Offers INR 1 Lakh Reward to Auto-Rickshaw Driver Bhajan Singh Rana Who Rushed Sai Ali Khan to Hospital (View Post)
Saif Ali Khan Stabbing: BJP Leader Nitesh Rane Raises Doubts Over Attack on Bollywood Star, Asks ‘Was He Really Stabbed With Knife or Was It Just an Act’
News

Saif Ali Khan Stabbing: BJP Leader Nitesh Rane Raises Doubts Over Attack on Bollywood Star, Asks ‘Was He Really Stabbed With Knife or Was It Just an Act’
Saif Ali Khan Stabbing Case Update: Police Retrieve Third Piece of Knife From Trench Near Bandra Lake, One Kilometre Away From Actor’s Residence
Bollywood

Saif Ali Khan Stabbing Case Update: Police Retrieve Third Piece of Knife From Trench Near Bandra Lake, One Kilometre Away From Actor’s Residence

Short Videos
Google Trends Google Trends
Jennifer Aniston
10K+ searches
Today's Trends
  • INR
  • USD
  • EUR
View all
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 96.72 89.62
Kolkata 106.03 92.76
Mumbai 106.31 94.27
Chennai 102.74 94.33
View all
Currency Price Change

Editor's Choice

Trending Topics
Virat KohliSA20 2025Narendra ModiSalman KhanRepublic Day 2025RG Kar Rape Murder CaseMaha Kumbh Mela 2025Union BudgetSaif Ali KhanICC Champions Trophy 2025India Vs EnglandDevaDonald Trump
Google Trends Google Trends
Jennifer Aniston
10K+ searches
Today's Trends
  • INR
  • USD
  • EUR
View all
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 96.72 89.62
Kolkata 106.03 92.76
Mumbai 106.31 94.27
Chennai 102.74 94.33
View all
Currency Price Change

Editor's Choice

Trending Topics
Virat KohliSA20 2025Narendra ModiSalman KhanRepublic Day 2025RG Kar Rape Murder CaseMaha Kumbh Mela 2025Union BudgetSaif Ali KhanICC Champions Trophy 2025India Vs EnglandDevaDonald Trump
Google News Telegram Bot
-->
Google News Telegram Bot
Close
Latestly whatsapp channel