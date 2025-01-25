A special screening of Sky Force took place in Mumbai on the evening of January 24, with a star-studded turnout. Among the attendees were close family and friends of Akshay Kumar and Veer Pahariya, as well as other cast members. Akshay Kumar’s wife, Twinkle Khanna, his mother-in-law Dimple Kapadia and niece Naomika Saran were spotted at the screening. Who Is Naomika Saran? Meet Akshay Kumar’s Niece and Rajesh Khanna-Dimple Kapadia’s Granddaughter Who Stole the Spotlight at ‘Sky Force’ Screening.

After the screening of Sky Force, as Twinkle Khanna made her way to her car, paparazzi surrounded her, eager to capture the moment. One of the photographers asked, ‘Kaise lagi movie? (How did you like the movie?)’—a question many were curious to hear her response to. However, Twinkle, known for her poise and grace, simply flashed her signature million-dollar smile and got into her car without saying a word. In the background, a paparazzo was heard commenting, ‘Hit hai (It’s a hit)’. ‘Sky Force’ Box Office Collection Day 1: Akshay Kumar and Veer Pahariya’s War Drama Nears INR 15 Crore Mark in India on Opening Day – Reports.

Twinkle Khanna Leaving From ‘Sky Force’ Screening

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Varinder Chawla (@varindertchawla)

Sky Force had a strong start at the box office. According to a report shared by Sacnilk, the film directed by Abhishek Anil Kapur and Sandeep Kewlani earned INR 11.25 crore on its opening day in India. Despite the mixed reviews, the war drama has managed to have a decent box office opening. Sky Force, which released in theatres coinciding with Republic Day weekend, also features Sara Ali Khan and Nimrat Kaur in pivotal roles.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 25, 2025 09:50 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).