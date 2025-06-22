Washington [US], June 22 (ANI): Director Kenneth Branagh has heaped praise on actress Jodie Comer, likening her to a young Meryl Streep after working together on their upcoming psychological thriller, 'The Last Disturbance of Madeline Hynde'.

Branagh expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to collaborate with Comer, highlighting her talent and potential.

"I consider myself fortunate to have worked with her at this stage in her career," Branagh said in an interview, as quoted by Deadline.

He further elaborated on Comer's abilities, quoting a phrase once used to describe the young Meryl Streep: "As somebody once said of the young Streep, 'I wish I had shares in her future.'"

Comer reacted graciously to Branagh's praise, describing him as "very kind."

When asked about the comparison to Meryl Streep, Comer humbly downplayed the similarity, saying, "Oh, me? I'm nothing like Meryl! I'm just a girl from Liverpool!"

'The Last Disturbance of Madeline Hynde' is a contemporary psychological thriller written and directed by Branagh.

The film boasts an ensemble cast, including Patricia Arquette, Michael Sheen, and Tom Bateman, among others.

While the logline is being kept under wraps, the film's release is eagerly anticipated.

Comer has been making waves in the film industry with her recent roles, including her portrayal of a character in Danny Boyle's zombie sequel '28 Years Later'. (ANI)

