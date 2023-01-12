Los Angeles, Jan 12 (PTI) Renowned filmmaker Tyler Perry has tapped the likes of Kerry Washington, Oprah Winfrey, and Susan Sarandon to headline his upcoming Netflix film "Six Triple Eight".

According to entertainment website The Hollywood Reporter, the upcoming movie is based on the true story about a World War II battalion led by women of the Black community that proved key to the American war effort.

Ebony Obsidian, Milauna Jackson, Kylie Jefferson, Shanice Shantay, Sarah Jeffery, Pepi Sonuga, Jay Reeves, Jeante Godlock, Moriah Brown, Baadja-Lyne Odums, Gregg Sulkin, and Dean Norris also round out the cast of "Six Triple Eight".

Perry also wrote the script of the project based on Kevin M Hymel's article in the WWII History Magazine.

Washington serves as the executive producer of the movie on which the production is underway.

"Six Triple Eight" is Perry's fourth film for Netflix after "A Fall From Grace", "A Madea Homecoming", and "A Jazzman's Blues".

