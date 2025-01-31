January 31, 2025, Special Days: January 31 is marked by unique observances like International Zebra Day, raising awareness about zebra conservation, and National Hot Chocolate Day, celebrating the warm, comforting beverage. Additionally, quirky events like Backwards Day encourage fun and creativity by doing things in reverse! Gorilla Suit Day celebrated on January 31, is a playful and humorous day encouraging people to don gorilla suits and embrace some lighthearted fun! In addition to these fun observances, there are major birthdays falling on January 31. January 2025 Festivals, Events and Holidays Calendar: Complete List of Important National and International Days and Dates.

List of Festivals & Events Falling on January 31, 2025 (Friday)

International Zebra Day National Hot Chocolate Day National Preschool Health and Fitness Day National Fun at Work Day Scotch Tape Day Nauru Independence Day Gorilla Suit Day Hell is Freezing Over Day Eat Brussel Sprouts Day National Brandy Alexander Day Backwards Day Appreciate Your Social Security Check Day

Famous January 31 Birthdays and Birth Anniversaries

Preity Zinta Justin Timberlake Ruturaj Gaikwad Kerry Washington Amy Jackson Amrita Arora Portia de Rossi Nithya Ram R. Bendre (1896-1981) Somnath Sharma (1923-1947) Rajesh Vivek (1949-2016) Debasree Chaudhuri Bishnu Prasad Rabha (1909-1969) Rudraprasad Sengupta Ajay Chaudhary Arumugam (1953-1988) Angoorlata Deka Vijay Kumar Chopra Sivanath Sastri (1848-1919) Manisha Kelkar Jackie Robinson (1919-1972) Nolan Ryan Minnie Driver Jonathan Banks Tokugawa Ieyasu (1543-1616)

