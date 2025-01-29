January 29, 2025, Special Days: Mauni Amavasya in 2025 will be observed on January 28. It is considered a highly auspicious day in Hinduism, known for its spiritual significance, where devotees observe fasting and silence (maun) and engage in prayers, meditation, and rituals to seek inner peace and spiritual growth. Many people also take a holy dip in sacred rivers, believing it purifies the soul. Internationally, Chinese New Year is the biggest celebration of the day. Chinese New Year in 2025 will begin on January 29, marking the start of the Year of the Snake according to the Chinese zodiac. It is a time of family reunions, feasts, and cultural traditions, with festivities lasting up to 15 days, culminating in the Lantern Festival. There is also the Korean New Year or Seollal falling on the same date. Here is a list of festivals and observances that fall on January 29. There are also famous birthdays and birth anniversaries taking place on this date. January 2025 Festivals, Events and Holidays Calendar: Complete List of Important National and International Days and Dates.

List of Festivals & Events Falling on January 29, 2025 (Wednesday)

Mauni Amavasya Thai Amavasai Darsha Amavasya Magha Amavasya Anvadhan in January 2025 Chinese New Year Korean New Year or Seollal Curmudgeons Day Freethinkers Day Kansas Day Auckland Anniversary Day National Carnation Day National Corn Chip Day National Puzzle Day RNLI SOS day Seeing-Eye Guide Dog Anniversary

Famous January 29 Birthdays and Birth Anniversaries

Oprah Winfrey Tom Selleck Katharine Ross Heather Graham Paul Ryan Justin Hartley William McKinley (1843-1901) Gauri Lankesh (1962-2017) Mooji Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore Sanjiv Goenka Rishabh Sinha Deepti Sati Divyank Turakhia Sara Gilbert Adam Lambert Edward Burns

January 28, 2025, Special Days.

