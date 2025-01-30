Famous People Born on January 31: Preity Zinta, the popular Indian actress known for her roles in films like Veer-Zaara, Kal Ho Naa Ho, Koi... Mil Gaya, Dil Se and Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, was born on January 31, 1975. Ruturaj Gaikwad, the Indian cricketer known for his opening batting skills, was born on January 31, 1997. Kerry Washington, the American actress best known for her role in Scandal, was born on January 31, 1977. Justin Timberlake, the American singer, songwriter, and actor, was born on January 31, 1981. He is celebrated for his successful solo music career as well as his time with the boy band NSYNC. There are more individuals who made significant contributions in their respective fields, from sports, art, literature and music to politics and media. Aquarius Season 2025 Begins: Best Aquarius Funny Memes, Hilarious Posts, Jokes, Viral Images and Instagram Reels That Will Make the Zodiac Rebels Say ‘Yep, That’s Me’.

Famous January 31 Birthdays and Birth Anniversaries

Preity Zinta Justin Timberlake Ruturaj Gaikwad Kerry Washington Amy Jackson Amrita Arora Portia de Rossi Nithya Ram R. Bendre (1896-1981) Somnath Sharma (1923-1947) Rajesh Vivek (1949-2016) Debasree Chaudhuri Bishnu Prasad Rabha (1909-1969) Rudraprasad Sengupta Ajay Chaudhary Arumugam (1953-1988) Angoorlata Deka Vijay Kumar Chopra Sivanath Sastri (1848-1919) Manisha Kelkar Jackie Robinson (1919-1972) Nolan Ryan Minnie Driver Jonathan Banks Tokugawa Ieyasu (1543-1616)

