Washington [US], April 19 (ANI): 'Mystic River' actor Kevin Bacon is all set to star in Netflix's 'Leave the World Behind', which will feature Oscar-winning actor Julia Roberts in the lead role.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the movie is based on the bestselling novel by Rumaan Alam which revolves around a couple vacationing in a rental house on Long Island, who are surprised when the homeowners arrive bearing news of a mysterious blackout.

The film will also star Farrah Mackenzie, Mahershala Ali, Ethan Hawke and Myha'la Herrold.

Sam Esmail, who has written the film, will also be donning the director's hat for the project. (ANI)

