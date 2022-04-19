Heartfelt wishes have been pouring in for actor R. Madhavan's son Vedaant ever since he bagged gold and silver medals at the Danish Open swimming event. Like many, Priyanka Chopra also congratulated Madhavan and his son after learning about the teenager's glorious achievement. Keerthy Suresh Congratulates R Madhavan’s Son Vedaant On Bagging Gold At The Danish Open Swimming Meet (View Post).

Congratulating Vedaant and his family, Priyanka tweeted, "Wohooo! Congratulations @VedaantMadhavan! That's an amazing feat! Keep trailblazing! Congratulations @ActorMadhavan and Sarita." Priyanka's tweet left Madhavan elated.

Responding to the 'Aitraaz' star, Madhavan took to Twitter and wrote, "Wow ... thank you so so much .. don't know what to say.. we are so thrilled and excited .gods grace and thank you for your kindness once again @priyankachopra .. you are the very best." R Madhavan Is ‘Overwhelmed and Humbled’ After Son Vedaant Bags Gold Medal at Danish Open Swimming Meet.

Check Out The Tweet Below:

Wow … thank you so so much .. don’t know what to say.. we are so thrilled and excited .gods grace and thank you for your kindness once again @priyankachopra .. you are the very best. ❤️❤️❤️🙏🙏🇮🇳🇮🇳 https://t.co/KI6VWy9pvi — Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) April 18, 2022

At the Danish Open, Vedaant won the gold medal in the men's 800m freestyle event, beating local swimmer Alexander L Bjorn. He had earlier won a silver in the 1500m freestyle at the same meet.

