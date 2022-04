Actor Alia Bhatt, who recently tied the knot with Ranbir Kapoor, is all geared up to shoot for the next schedule of her upcoming film 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani'. Beaming like a ray of sunshine, Alia stepped out of her house for the first time after her wedding to Ranbir last week. Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani: Pics Of Ranveer Singh And Alia Bhatt From The Sets Of Karan Johar’s Film Surface Online.

The 29-year-old actor looked radiant in a light pink loose-fitted suit which she paired with her Christian Dior handbag. As fresh as a daisy, the new bride in the tinsel town also flaunted her mehendi and wedding ring while greeting the paparazzi outside the airport. Apart from Alia, the shutterbugs also captured fashion designer Manish Malhotra, filmmaker Karan Johar and veteran star Shabana Azmi, who will star alongside the 'Raazi' actor in 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani'. Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani: Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt’s Karan Johar Film to Release on February 10, 2023! (Watch Video).

Check Out The Instagram Post Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by yogen shah (@yogenshah_s)

The film also stars Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra and Jaya Bachchan. For the unversed, not only Alia, but her husband Ranbir Kapoor has also resumed work. On Sunday, he was spotted at the T-Series' office. Ranbir and Alia tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony held at the former's Bandra residence Vastu on April 14, after dating for five years.

