Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 25 (ANI): The comedy film 'Khichdi 2: Mission Paanthukistan' is all set to begin its OTT journey.

Helmed by Aatish Kapadia, the film stars Supriya Pathak Kapoor, Rajeev Mehta, Anang Desai, Vandana Pathak, Kirti Kulhari, and actor-producer Jamnadas Majethia (JD) in the lead roles.

'Khichdi 2: Mission Paanthukistan' is all set to stream on the OTT platform Zee5 from February 9.

'Khichdi first came into existence as a stage play. It revolves around the eccentricities of a Gujarati joint family residing in Mumbai. It later evolved as a sitcom, web series and movie.

In the sequel, the Parekh family goes on an adventure to save the world with Praful playing a double role and also serving as an emperor of a fictional country Paanthukistan. The absurdity, the gags and the silliness return as the Parekh family's adventure transcends various landscapes - cities, beaches, snow-clad mountains, deserts, and caves. The film promises an uproarious adventure as the Parekh family stumbles upon a royal revelation that catapults them into a whirlwind of comedic chaos.

Talking about the film's OTT release, Producer Jamnadas Majethia said, "For more than two decades, the Khichdi franchise has been a source of laughter for audiences, creating a nostalgic connection with them. Even after more than a decade since our last film, the excitement has been still buzzing with constant inquiries about the return of Khichdi! It has a robust bond with its fans, and with the World Digital Premiere of Khichdi 2 on ZEE5, we are thrilled that this enduring comedy franchise will continue to not only expand its family but also cross international borders."

Actor Supriya Pathak, aka Hansa, joyfully said, "Bringing Hansa back in 'Khichdi 2: Mission Paanthukistan' has been an absolute delight. The laughter, camaraderie, and the sheer absurdity of the character never fail to bring a smile to my face. Hansa as a character has resonated so well across all age groups and it has been the most gratifying role of my life. This new instalment guarantees another laughter-filled rollercoaster ride and what better platform than ZEE5 for a homegrown show like Khichdi".

Writer and Director Aatish Kapadia said, "Fans eagerly awaited the return of Khichdi, and with this new offering, we're bringing back the unmatched craziness of the Khichdi family through their comedic escapades in Paanthukistan. The franchise holds a special place in our hearts, and through this sequel, we aim to amplify the laughter, craziness, and quintessential humour that fans love. Working with this exceptional cast has been an absolute joy and returning with them after so many years felt like home. I believe our collaborative efforts will bring forth a memorable chapter in the Khichdi legacy."

The film was released on November 17, 2023. (ANI)

