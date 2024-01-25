Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan on Thursday showered love on her 'favourites' -- sister-in-law Soha Ali Khan, and brother-in-law Kunal Kemmu on their ninth wedding anniversary. Kunal and Soha got married in a private ceremony in Mumbai on January 25, 2015, in the presence of their family. The couple have a daughter Inaaya. Kareena Kapoor Khan Is Proud Mom After Taimur Wins 'Bronze' Medal in School's Sports Day (View Pic).

Kareena is married to Soha's elder brother and actor Saif Ali Khan. Taking to Instagram stories, Kareena, who enjoys 11.5 million followers on social media, dropped a throwback black and white picture of Soha and Kunal. The photos feature the lovebirds sitting at a restaurant and smiling for the cameras. It was captioned as: "Happy anniversary favourites", followed by a red heart emoji.

Kareena Kapoor's Instagram Story

Kareena Kapoor Khan''s Instagram Story

Meanwhile, on the work front, Soha was last seen in the web series Hush Hush. She will be seen in Chhorii 2. Kunal was featured in the comedy-drama Pop Kaun? and the movie Kanjoos Makhichoos. He will be soon seen in Murder Mubarak. On the other hand, Kareena was last seen in Jaane Jaan and The Buckingham Murders. She next has The Crew and Singham Again in her kitty.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 25, 2024 08:57 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).