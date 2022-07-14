New Delhi [India], July 14 (ANI): American model, Kim Kardashian, on Wednesday, dropped a string of pictures from her beach day along with her kids.

Taking to Instagram, Kim captioned the post, 'LIFE'.

In the first few pictures, the 41-year-old model can be seen twinning in black with all her four kids - North, Psalm, Chicago and Saint West, whom she shares with her ex-husband Kanye West.

In another picture, the model struck a standing pose at the beachside in a hot black bikini along with her kids.

Further pictures, showcase Kim's playfull side, as her elder daughter North West gives her mother a piggyback, which the model enjoys before they crash in the next image.

The 'Keeping up with the Kardashians' actor also dropped some sunset family pictures.

Soon after, Kim shared these pictures, fans swamped the comment section with heart emoticons.

"LOVE LOVE LOVE THIS THREAD !" a fan commented, followed by black heart emoticons.

Another user wrote, "Love love you absolute Queen" followed by red heart emoticons.

Some of her fans showered love on the model's daughter, Chicago West.

"Chi is the queen and we aaaaaall know it," a user wrote.

Another one wrote, "I'm in love with Chicago".

The American model is currently on a vacation with her kids, and her boyfriend Pete Davidson, to celebrate her sister Khloe Kardashian's birthday.

Recently, Kim came under fire for claiming that her beauty standards are "attainable" by regular people. Kim's statement didn't go down well with netizens and she faced a lot of backlash on social media. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)