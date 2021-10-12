Seems like American reality TV star Kim Kardashian and rapper Kanye West are now in a better place as the estranged couple was recently spotted together in New York City, where the former hosted Saturday Night Live and her ex-husband was there to 'support' her. Kim, who filed for divorce from the musician in February after six years of marriage, was "glad" to have the support of her ex as she made her 'SNL' debut in New York City recently, reported People magazine. Kim Kardashian, Kanye West Spotted Together Ahead of Her First Saturday Night Live Hosting Gig.

The two were spotted leaving the Ritz Carlton hotel in New York City ahead of the reality star's hosting duties. Despite the impending divorce, Kanye reportedly supported and gave Kim advice on her hosting job. The musician has appeared on 'SNL' as a musical guest seven times. A source close to the reality star told People magazine that the former couple is in a better place from the time the two parted their ways in February.

"Kim and Kanye are friends, but that's it. She is still moving forward with the divorce. She loves having Kanye's support though," the source said. The insider also revealed that Kim is happy that things are better from the past now as it is all beneficial for their four kids- 8-year-old daughter North, 3-year-old daughter Chicago, 5-year-old son Saint, and 2-year-old Psalm. Kim Kardashian Reveals She Was Rehearsing 20 Hours per Day for Hosting Saturday Night Live Show.

Kim Kardashian SNL Monologue:

Kim Kardashian West poked fun at herself, family members, O.J. Simpson, and Kanye West in opening #SNL monologue. pic.twitter.com/tWbwFDQ05z — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) October 10, 2021

People magazine was also told that the beauty mogul was elated to have her mother Kris Jenner and sister Khloe Kardashian who both made cameos in the episode to support the 40-year-old star for her debut hosting gig. Kim made her 'SNL' hosting debut alongside musical guest Halsey, and took aim at her entire family and Kanye during her opening monologue on 'Saturday Night Live'.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)