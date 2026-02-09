Reality television star Kim Kardashian and seven-time Formula 1 champion Lewis Hamilton appear to have confirmed their long-rumoured relationship at Super Bowl LX. The pair were spotted together on Sunday at Levi’s Stadium, marking their first high-profile public outing as a couple. The duo watched the matchup between the New England Patriots and the Seattle Seahawks from a luxury suite. Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl Halftime Show 2026: Here’s Some Things To Expect and What They Mean.

Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton Make Their Relationship Official?

The appearance is being described by many as a "hard launch" of their romance. During the international broadcast, cameras captured Kardashian, 45, and Hamilton, 41, engaged in close conversation. Kardashian debuted a new hairstyle with "Super Bowl bangs," while Hamilton kept a low profile in a black zip-up and diamond studs.

Rumoured Lovebirds Lewis Hamilton and Kim Kardashian Clicked at Super Bowl 2026

Lewis Hamilton and Kim Kardashian at the #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/J3yeL28w64 — deni (@fiagirly) February 9, 2026

While neither star has issued a formal statement, their visible comfort with one another in front of a global audience follows weeks of mounting evidence.

Sources close to the pair report that they have become "inseparable" in recent weeks, despite their demanding professional schedules. Witnesses at the stadium noted that they appeared relaxed, laughing and chatting throughout the game, and were even seen holding hands by some onlookers.

From the Cotswolds to Paris

The Super Bowl debut follows a whirlwind European getaway earlier this month. The two were reportedly spotted at the exclusive Estelle Manor in the Oxfordshire Cotswolds, where they shared a private dinner and spa sessions.

Following their time in the UK, they were seen arriving together at a hotel in Paris during Fashion Week. These sightings sparked intense media interest, as the two have been friends for over a decade but had never been linked romantically until a New Year’s Eve party in Aspen earlier this year.

Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton’s Dating History

Both Kardashian and Hamilton are no strangers to the spotlight regarding their personal lives. Kardashian finalised her divorce from Kanye West in 2022 and was most recently linked to NFL star Odell Beckham Jr. Hamilton has previously been associated with high-profile figures, including Rihanna, Nicki Minaj, and Kardashian’s sister, Kendall Jenner. Kim Kardashian and F1 Star Lewis Hamilton Spark Dating Rumours After Romantic UK Getaway.

Insiders suggest that Hamilton has been a "calming presence" for Kardashian as she manages her business empire and co-parenting responsibilities. While some reports characterise the relationship as casual, their decision to attend one of the year's most-watched sporting events together suggests a more significant commitment.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 09, 2026 08:44 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).