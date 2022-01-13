Washington [US], January 13 (ANI): Actor Kristen Stewart marked 10 year anniversary of her hit romance fantasy film series 'Twilight'.

The 31-year-old actor opened up about the anniversary of the film series, which wrapped with 'The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn' - Part 2 in 2012, during an interview with Entertainment Tonight.

Also Read | Nicki Minaj Harassment Lawsuit Dropped by Husband Kenneth Petty’s Alleged Rape Victim.

"I had no idea. This is great! I saw that it was on Netflix, I was on and looking through [it]. It's weird, it feels incredibly far away and also still not that far away from me," she said when asked about the franchise's resurgence on Netflix.

She added the anniversary made her realize "I'm old, my God."

Also Read | Armaan Malik on Love Songs: I Look for Archival Value More Than It's Instant Gratification.

"Now it's like, wow I have to go to my high school anniversary already. It's rad. I think it's amazing," Stewart continued.

In July, 'Twilight' was made available to premiere on Netflix. All five films were featured on Netflix's Top 10 list showing the top 10 titles most-watched on the streaming platform.

The original 2008 movie introduced Kristen Stewart as high schooler Bella Swan and Robert Pattinson as a vampire Edward Cullen to the world, raising both actors' profiles and popularity almost overnight.

Rounding out the franchise's love triangle was Taylor Lautner's Jacob, who competes with Edward for Bella's love.

The 'Twilight' franchise is still streaming on Netflix. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)