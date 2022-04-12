Actor Kriti Sanon has landed in Mauritius to join her co-star Kartik Aaryan for shooting another schedule of their upcoming film Shehzaada. Dressed in an all-white ensemble, Kriti was spotted at the Mumbai airport by paparazzi on Monday night. Kartik Aaryan’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Teaser to Be Attached With Yash’s KGF Chapter 2 in Theaters – Reports.

As per sources, Kriti and Kartik will be stationed there for almost two weeks for the schedule. Directed by Rohit Dhawan, Shehzada is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Allu Arvind, S Radha Krishna and Aman Gill.

'Shehzada', which is touted as an action-packed family musical film, will hit theatres on November 4, 2022.

