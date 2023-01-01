Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 1 (ANI): Sana Saeed a.k.a Anjali from the hit film 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' got engaged to her longtime boyfriend Csaba Wagner.

Taking to Instagram, Sana treated fans with a glimpse of her dreamy proposal.

Also Read | Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora Look Totally in Love In As They Celebrate the New Year Surrounded by Lights (View Pic).

In the video, Csaba went down on his knee and pulled out a ring, Sana got emotional and said yes. They hugged each other and sealed it with a kiss.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cm22RRyKWJc/

Also Read | Ajay Devgn Shares New Glimpse of His Thriller 'Bholaa', Leaves Fans Excited for 2023 (Watch Video).

Actor Tanuj Virwani wrote, "Wowwwww congratulations."

Actor Mukti Mohan dropped sweet wishes and wrote, "Whooaa. Stay blessed you two!!Congratulations."

One of the users wrote, "Congratulations Sana. Stay Blessed."

Talking about Csaba is a company director and supervising sound engineer based out of Los Angeles. He often shared pictures with Sana on social media.

Sana made her acting debut as a child artist in the blockbuster film 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai'. Helmed by Karan Johar, the film stars Kajol, Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukerji. Salman Khan had a special appearance.

She was also seen in 'Student Of The Year' alongside Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra.

Not only films, Sana also did reality shows like 'Nach Baliye' and 'Jhalak Dikhhla Ja'.(ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)