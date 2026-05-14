Entertainment News | Kumud Mishra, Sheeba Chaddha Star in Farhan Khan's 'Mujhe Rok Lo'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 14 (ANI): Musical artist Farhan Khan has released 'Mujhe Rok Lo', a cinematic track that marks the concluding chapter of his musical journey, Alif Laila.

Featuring performances by acclaimed actors Kumud Mishra and Sheeba Chaddha alongside Pho Music and Farhan Khan himself, the song explores themes of longing, emotional vulnerability, memory and self-reflection, according to a press release.

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Acting as the final piece of the Alif Laila narrative, Mujhe Rok Lo captures the emotional aftermath of love and the quiet desperation of holding onto moments slipping away. The track combines haunting melodies, poetic lyricism and emotionally charged visuals to bring the album's emotional universe full circle.

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The song has been lyrically written and composed by Farhan Khan, while the music production has been handled by Moin.

Speaking about the release, Farhan Khan said in a statement , "Alif Laila has been one of the most personal journeys of my life. 'Mujhe Rok Lo' is the emotional conclusion to that story, it's about holding onto people, memories, and feelings even when you know they're slipping away. I wanted the song to feel intimate, vulnerable, and honest."

Reflecting on his experience of being part of the project, Kumud Mishra said, "There's a certain silence and emotional depth in 'Mujhe Rok Lo' that stayed with me from the very first narration. It's rare to come across music that communicates emotion so truthfully, and being a part of this story was truly special. Farhan has an incredible sensitivity as an artist, and the honesty in his writing and vision is what makes the song so emotionally powerful."

Sharing her thoughts on the collaboration, Sheeba Chaddha added, "What moved me most about Mujhe Rok Lo was its emotional sincerity. The song speaks about human relationships in such a delicate and heartfelt way. It felt less like acting and more like experiencing a real emotion unfold. Farhan's storytelling has a rare emotional depth, and that's what makes this project feel so intimate and real." (ANI)

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