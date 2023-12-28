Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 28 (ANI): Veteran actor Sharmila Tagore, along with his son Saif Ali Khan, graced the famous coffee couch in the recent episode of 'Koffee with Karan Season 8'.

During a conversation with the guests, the host, Karan Johar, revealed that he wanted Tagore to play the role of Alia Bhatt's grandmother in 'Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani'.

"I had offered Sharmila ji the part played by Shabana (Azmi) ji in 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani'. She was my very first choice. Due to health reasons at that time, she couldn't say yes. but it is a regret I have," KJo said.

To which Tagore said she didn't want to take a risk during the pandemic as she was not vaccinated.

She explained: "It was at the height of COVID-19. They hadn't really grappled with COVID-19 at that time, and we were not vaccinated. After my cancer, they didn't want me to take that risk."

Meanwhile, Sharmila Tagore started her acting career at 14 with Satyajit Ray's acclaimed Bengali drama 'The World of Apu'. She not only established herself in Bengali cinema but also became a prominent star of Bollywood.She worked in movies such as 'Kashmir Ki Kali', 'Safar', 'Amar Prem', 'Aradhana', 'Daag' and others. From legendary actor Dilip Kumar to Bollywood stars like Rajesh Khanna, Dharmendra, Shammi Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, and Sanjeev Kumar, she acted opposite all these big names in the industry.

She made her acting comeback with the family drama 'Gulmohar', which also starred Manoj Bajpayee in the lead roles.

'Koffee With Karan' season 8 streams on Disney+ Hotstar. (ANI)

