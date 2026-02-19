Filmmaker Karan Johar injected a moment of levity into the often-tense relationship between veteran actor Jaya Bachchan and the media this Wednesday. While attending a high-profile event in Mumbai, Johar jokingly took credit for a rare photography opportunity, telling the gathered paparazzi that they only secured their shots because of his presence. ‘Pant Tumhari Acchi Hai Aaj’: Did Sunil Grover Take a Dig at Jaya Bachchan’s Controversial Comment on Paparazzi While Impersonating Aamir Khan on ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’? (Watch Video).

Karan Johar Clicked With Jaya Bachchan

The interaction occurred outside the venue for The Honours, hosted by The Hollywood Reporter India. As Johar met the veteran actress, the duo shared a warm embrace and engaged in a private conversation. Before meeting KJo, Jaya was surrounded by paparazzi during an interaction that left her irritated. She reprimanded the paps, saying, “Enough, enough, okay?”

When photographers requested the pair to pose together, they continued their chat, largely ignoring the cameras. During the exchange, Johar was heard teasing Bachchan about her enduring fame, remarking, "From Gen-Z to paparazzi, everybody is obsessed with you."

Karan Johar Says 'Mere Vajah Se Mila Photo'

As the two began to part ways, Johar turned to the photographers and quipped in Hindi, "Mere wajah se mila photo" (You got the photo because of me). He then playfully repeated the statement to Bachchan, who responded with a characteristic mock-scowl as the surrounding crowd and Johar broke into laughter.

Karan Johar Jokes With Paps After Getting Clicked With Jaya Bachchan - Watch Video

While the atmosphere remained light-hearted during the exchange with Johar, the veteran actress later reverted to her well-known stance on public photography. In separate footage from the same evening, she was seen gesturing for photographers to move away, repeatedly saying "enough" as they attempted to capture more frames.

Jaya Bachchan's Strained Relationship With Paparazzi

The lighthearted moment stands in contrast to a series of recent, more confrontational interactions between Bachchan and the Mumbai paparazzi. In November 2025, Bachchan sparked a significant industry debate after criticising the "paparazzi culture" during a panel discussion, specifically questioning the professionalism and attire of photographers. Her remarks led to a brief call for a boycott by several photography agencies, who labelled her comments as "elitist." Karan Johar Says ‘Whatever It Takes To Get Meryl Streep Into Any Frame of Mine’ As He Reacts to ‘K3G’ AI Casting Video.

A Protective Bond: Johar, who directed Bachchan in the 2023 hit Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, has frequently acted as a mediator between the actress and the media. At the 2025 Filmfare Awards, he publicly defended her, urging the paparazzi to recognise her "warm heart" despite her stern public persona.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

