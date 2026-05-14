Entertainment News | 'Laalo' Reaches Cannes, Marking Global Milestone for Gujarati Cinema

Cannes [France], May 14 (ANI): Gujarati film 'Laalo - Krishna Sada Sahaayate' has scripted history at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival, emerging as one of the first Gujarati films to reach the global cinematic stage and bringing regional storytelling from India to international audiences.

The achievement marks a significant milestone for Gujarati cinema and reflects the growing global recognition of rooted Indian narratives and culturally rich storytelling, as per the press release.

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Expressing gratitude for the film's success and international recognition, the makers thanked audiences for their constant support throughout the journey.

Director Ankit Sakhiya said in a statement, "Representing 'Laalo' at the Cannes Film Festival is a proud and humbling moment for us. We believe it is our language, our culture, and this film itself that brought us here. We may not be big enough to represent such a rich culture, but we are honoured to carry a small piece of Gujarat and its spirituality to the global stage through Laalo. We hope the film connects hearts beyond language and borders."

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The producers of the film, Ajay Padariya, Jay Vyas and Jigar Dalsaniya said the film was always envisioned as a story that could resonate with audiences across boundaries.

"As producers of 'Laalo', our biggest motivation has always been to take this story to as many people as possible. Cinema becomes meaningful when it reaches hearts, starts conversations, and stays with audiences beyond the screen. Being at the Cannes Film Festival is a step towards fulfilling that vision -- of sharing our culture, emotions, and storytelling with audiences across the world through Laalo," the producers said in a joint statement.

Produced by Manifest Films, Jay Vyas Productions, Jigar Dalsaniya, Parthiv Jodhani and Ajay Balavant Padariya, the film stars Reeva Rachh, Shruhad Goswami and Karan Joshi. Shubham Gajjar has served as the Director of Photography and Creative Producer for the project.

'Laalo' is currently streaming on Sony LIV and will have its World Television Premiere on Sony MAX on May 17 at 1 PM. (ANI)

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