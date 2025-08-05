Washington DC [US], August 5 (ANI): Ozzy Osbourne died from a heart attack and suffered from Parkinson's and coronary artery disease, according to a death certificate filed in London and obtained by the New York Times.

John Michael "Ozzy" Osbourne, the lead singer of British heavy metal band Black Sabbath, passed away at 76. Heavy metal legend made an iconic reunion with his Black Sabbath bandmates and delivered a huge farewell concert weeks before he passed away on Tuesday, July 22.

The certificate, filed by his daughter Amiee, noted that he died of "(a) Out of hospital cardiac arrest (b) Acute myocardial infarction (c) Coronary artery disease and Parkinson's disease with autonomic dysfunction (Joint Causes)," reported Variety.

In the wake of his passing, his family released the following statement, "It is with more sadness than mere words can convey that we have to report that our beloved Ozzy Osbourne has passed away this morning. He was with his family and surrounded by love. We ask everyone to respect our family privacy at this time," reported Variety.

The heavy metal legend made an iconic reunion with his Black Sabbath bandmates and delivered a huge farewell concert weeks before he passed away on Tuesday, July 22. The show was held in his and the band's birthplace, Birmingham, England, as per the outlet.

On Wednesday, July 30, Ozzy's loved ones attended Osbourne's funeral procession in the city of Birmingham, England, while fans lined the streets of his beloved hometown to say goodbye. Osbourne's cortege and family visited Broad Street, where the Black Sabbath bridge and bench have become a public memorial to the "Crazy Train" singer with flowers, photos and notes

After Osbourne's death, tributes poured in from Jack White, Metallica, Rob Zombie and Elton John, who all shared tributes to the legendary rocker on social media.

"So sad to hear the news of [Ozzy Osbourne] passing away," John wrote. "He was a dear friend and a huge trailblazer who secured his place in the pantheon of rock gods - a true legend. He was also one of the funniest people I've ever met. I will miss him dearly. To Sharon and the family, I send my condolences and love," reported Variety. (ANI)

