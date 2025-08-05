Mumbai, August 5: Ace filmmaker Subhash Ghai is a firm believer that good stories break records, and the recent box office success of "Saiyaara" and "Mahavatar Narsimha" is a huge example of that. Ghai used social media to credit both the movies for breaking major myths in Indian cinema. Taking to his Instagram handle, the 'Taal' maker wrote: "So a myth in the mind of the indian cinema business sector that genzee no more cry in love stories -that too with new actors? and Audience no more take out their shoes at exit gate of theatres in mythology movie - that too in animation movie?" That proved wrong (sic)."

Ghai stated that "Saiyaara" and "Mahaveer Narsimha" have shown us again that "well-told stories break records even in 2025 n onwards". "Let’s rethink that it is no one wonder. We are still epical people cinema is not economics- it’s an ART," the 'Karz' maker added. It must be noted that "Saiyaara" starring debutant Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda turned out to be a major commercial success, exceeding a lifetime collection of ₹500 crores and becoming the second highest-grossing Hindi film of 2025. ‘Mahavatar Narsimha’ Creates History: Hombale Films Animated Movie Crosses INR 100 Crore at Global Box Office After 10 Days of Its Theatrical Release in India.

As for "Mahavatar Narsimha", an animated devotional action drama based on a popular Hindu mythological tale, it managed to emerge as the highest-grossing Indian animated film in history. Recently, Ghai reflected on his decade-long journey in commercial cinema through a social media post. Speaking from his personal experiences, the filmmaker stressed the significance of correct casting and a director with a strong grasp of the subject. ‘Saiyaara’ Success Keeps Mohit Suri Busy, Leaving Little Time for Family; Filmmaker Promises Wife Uditaa Goswami To Return to His Old Self After Film’s Theatre Run.

“The crux of my learnings in making a good n block buster in commercial cinema is the right Casting without caring about his saleability n right apt Director without caring for his previous flops but his sensibilities towards chosen subject We have 99% chance of making blockbuster with a good story with classic plot. My experience with myself n others. @whistling_woods @muktaartsltd @muktaa2cinemas," Ghai's Instagram post read.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 05, 2025 08:34 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).