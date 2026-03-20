First look from 'What Happens at Night' (Photo/Instagram/@leonardodicaprio)

Washington [US], March 20 (ANI): Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence are set to star in Martin Scorsese's upcoming psychological drama, 'What Happens at Night,' marking a reunion for DiCaprio and his first collaboration with Lawrence.

The film, described as a haunted marriage story, has released its first-look image, showing the couple walking hand-in-hand through a stark winter landscape, hinting at the chilling tone of the narrative.

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The first-look photo was jointly shared on social media by DiCaprio and Scorsese, giving audiences a glimpse of the eerie atmosphere and visual style expected from the filmmaker, who previously explored psychological tension in films like 'Shutter Island' and 'The Aviator'.

Production on the movie is currently underway, with a supporting cast that includes Mads Mikkelsen, Patricia Clarkson, and Jared Harris, as per Variety.

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https://variety.com/2026/film/news/what-happens-at-night-first-look-dicaprio-jennifer-lawrence-scorsese-1236693369/

As per Variety, the movie, adapted from Peter Cameron's novel of the same name, follows an American married couple who travel to a European town to adopt a child.

According to the book's synopsis, "Nothing is as it seems in this baffling, frozen world, and the more the couple struggles to claim their baby, the less they seem to know about their marriage, themselves and life itself."

While DiCaprio has worked extensively with Scorsese on acclaimed films such as 'Gangs of New York', 'The Wolf of Wall Street' and 'Shutter Island', Lawrence is experiencing a Scorsese-directed project for the first time.

Produced by Apple, the studio behind Scorsese's recent 'Killers of the Flower Moon', 'What Happens at Night' has not yet been given a release date. (ANI)

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