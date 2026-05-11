Apple Mac Shortages 2026: Mac Studio, Mac Mini and MacBook Pro Face Major Delivery Delays Amid Global Memory Constraints

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Apple is facing a widening supply constraint across its Mac lineup, with customers now facing months-long wait times or the total removal of certain high-performance models. The disruption, which initially began as limited delays for specialist configurations in April, has significantly worsened. As of mid-May, the impact has spread from professional-grade desktops like the Mac Studio to mainstream devices including the Mac mini and MacBook Pro. Industry analysts attribute the crisis to a global shortage of memory components, as manufacturers pivot production toward high-margin chips used in artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure.

Desktop Lineup Facing Sharpest Constraints

The Mac Studio remains the most severely affected product in Apple’s portfolio. The M3 Ultra-powered variant is currently only available with 96GB of unified memory, with all higher configurations, including the 256GB and 512GB options, now entirely delisted from the online store. Even the available 96GB model now shows delivery timelines stretching into July 2026. Tim Cook Gives 'Clues' on Global Memory Shortage Impact Following Record Apple Q1 2026 Earnings.

The Mac mini is also showing signs of mounting pressure. Apple has delisted the 32GB unified memory variant, while the 24GB configuration, which previously saw near-term delivery, now requires a two-month wait. Higher-end 48GB and 64GB variants have also been removed from sale, indicating that Apple is streamlining its available stock to manage dwindling component supplies.

Shortages Spread to MacBook Pro and Air

In a significant shift from last month, the supply crunch has now hit Apple’s laptop range. While base models with 16GB of memory remain readily available for near-instant delivery, higher-tier configurations are seeing their first major delays. The M5 Max MacBook Pro with 128GB of memory is now pushed to early June, while the MacBook Air with 32GB of memory is facing similar wait times.

This marks the first time that the MacBook line, traditionally Apple’s highest-volume category, has been visibly affected by the ongoing memory crisis. Previously, the company had managed to shield its portable computers from the delays that hampered its desktop counterparts.

AI Infrastructure Priority Fuels Memory Deficit

The root of the shortage lies in a strategic shift by global memory manufacturers. Major producers of DRAM and NAND are currently prioritising the production of High-Bandwidth Memory (HBM) to satisfy the explosive demand for AI servers and infrastructure. Because HBM offers significantly higher profit margins than the general-purpose memory used in consumer electronics, supply for PCs and laptops has been deprioritised.

Furthermore, internal product cycles may be exacerbating the issue. Several current Mac models are approaching their expected refresh dates, a period during which Apple typically tightens inventory levels. However, the move from long delivery estimates to the outright delisting of products suggests a deeper structural constraint rather than simple logistics management. Smartphone Shipments Face Record Collapse As AI Data Centres Monopolise Global Memory Chip Supply.

Impact on Professional and Creative Buyers

For professional users in creative and technical industries, the shift translates into a limited ability to customise machines for memory-intensive tasks. Buyers who require immediate hardware may be forced to settle for lower memory specifications or face a wait of up to 18 weeks for specific configurations. If the current trend of component prioritisation for AI continues, analysts expect availability for high-capacity unified memory models to remain constrained throughout the remainder of 2026.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Business Standard ), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 11, 2026 05:12 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).