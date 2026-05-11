1 2 3 4 5 TruLY Score by LatestLY

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) all-rounder Krunal Pandya has provided a glimpse into the physical demands of professional cricket by revealing the "battle scars" sustained during his match-winning performance against Mumbai Indians (MI). Following the high-stakes encounter in Raipur on Sunday, 10 May, the 35-year-old shared images of visible abrasions and bruises, highlighting the intensity of the contest. IPL 2026 Points Table With Net Run-Rate: RCB Climb To Top Spot; MI, LSG Eliminated.

Pandya played a defining role in RCB’s two-wicket victory, scoring a resolute 73 off 46 balls to anchor a difficult 167-run chase. His post-match social media update, captioned "Some scars are proof that it was worth fighting for," has since gone viral, drawing widespread praise for his resilience.

Krunal Pandya IG Story

Krunal Pandya (Photo Credits: Instagram)

The Raipur Run Chase and Injury Scare

The injury scare became apparent during the middle overs of the RCB innings. Chasing a target of 167 on a challenging surface at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Bengaluru found themselves in a precarious position at 39/3. Pandya, promoted to number five, was forced to battle not only a disciplined MI bowling attack but also mounting physical discomfort. Hardik Pandya Refollows Mumbai Indians on Instagram Following Brief Social Media Absence.

During his stay at the crease, the all-rounder was seen struggling with severe muscle cramps and abdominal pain. Despite being unable to sprint comfortably between the wickets, Pandya opted to stay and fight, shifting his strategy to rely on boundaries. His innings included four fours and five sixes, providing the necessary impetus to guide RCB towards the target.

The victory, powered by Pandya’s "heroic" knock and Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s 4/23, moved Royal Challengers Bengaluru to the top of the IPL 2026 points table. With 14 points and a superior net run rate, RCB are now the firm favourites to secure a top-two finish in the playoffs.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Krunal Pandya). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 11, 2026 05:17 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).