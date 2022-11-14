Washington [US], November 14 (ANI): American actor Lindsay Lohan has addressed the question on whether she is willing to work on sequels to some of her past hit films like 'Freaky Friday' and 'Mean Girls'.

According to Deadline, Lohan recently made an appearance on 'The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon' where she was asked by the host about being in the potential sequels.

Also Read | Jaya Bachchan Recalls ‘Awkward’ Menstrual Ordeal During Outdoor Shoots, Reveals Changing Sanitary Pads Behind Bushes.

This question came after Jamie Lee Curtis expressed interest in making a follow-up movie to 'Freaky Friday' and during the show Lohan did acknowledge that Curtis had reached out to her.

"I was on set filming at the time and Jamie Lee Curtis writes you, you just get excited and distracted immediately. So I had to bring myself down to Earth and be like, 'OK, I'm on set, I have to focus.' And then she said Freaky Friday 2 and I got more excited," she recalled, reported Deadline.

Also Read | Bigg Boss 16: Evicted Gori Nagori Calls Shalin Bhanot a Girgit, Feels Tina Datta and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia Are Attention Seekers.

The actor further stated that she and Curtis "would both be into" making another film based on their 'Freaky Friday' characters.

According to the outlet, Fallon then snuck in the question about a sequel to 'Mean Girls' and Lohan said that a follow-up movie would be "in Tina Fey's hands."

Back in October, when Curtis had appeared on 'The View', she revealed having an idea for a 'Freaky Friday' sequel where Lohan would play a "hot grandma."

Although Curtis claimed she offered the idea to Disney executives, it is not yet known whether they are thinking about producing a sequel, as per Variety. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)