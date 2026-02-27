Global icon Priyanka Chopra Jonas has officially confirmed her return to Indian cinema after a seven-year hiatus, announcing her role in SS Rajamouli’s highly anticipated epic, Varanasi. Appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Friday, February 27, 2026, the actress described the project as a monumental adventure and a deeply personal homecoming. The film, which also stars Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu, marks Priyanka’s first Indian production since 2019’s The Sky Is Pink. Priyanka Chopra Joins Oscar-Shortlisted ‘Anuja’ As Executive Producer – Cast, Plot, IMDb Rating – All You Need To Know About the Film.

Priyanka Chopra Reveals Rajamouli Film’s IMAX Scale

During her conversation with Fallon, Priyanka revealed the staggering scale of the production, which has been underway for over a year. The timeline reflects director SS Rajamouli's reputation for meticulous, large-scale filmmaking. "Oh my god! We have been filming for 14 months, and we are still filming for another six," Priyanka shared, much to the surprise of the live audience. She further confirmed that Varanasi is being shot entirely in IMAX format, promising a visual spectacle on par with Rajamouli's previous global hit RRR. "Yes, we have shot it in IMAX format, so it is going to be for IMAX theatres. It is going to be great," she added.

Priyanka Chopra and Mahesh Babu’s Roles Revealed

In the film, Priyanka portrays a character named Mandakini, appearing opposite Mahesh Babu, who plays Rudhra. Early promotional materials released by Rajamouli have already teased Rudhra as a primal, powerful figure, famously depicted riding an ox and wielding a trishul (trident). While plot details remain closely guarded, the Varanasi title suggests a narrative deeply rooted in Indian mythology and heritage, reimagined through Rajamouli’s signature larger-than-life lens.

Priyanka Chopra Talks 'The Bluff'

The announcement comes just as Priyanka's latest international venture, The Bluff, premiered on Prime Video on February 25, 2026. In the 19th-century pirate thriller, Priyanka stars as a reformed pirate queen alongside Karl Urban. During the Tonight Show appearance, she also shared a humorous parenting anecdote, mentioning that her daughter, Malti Marie, recently saw her covered in fake blood on the set of The Bluff. Instead of being scared, the toddler reportedly asked to join in, leading Priyanka to jokingly label her a "weird child."

‘Varanasi’ Release Date

Varanasi is currently slated for a worldwide theatrical release in April 2027, specifically targeted for the 2027 Ram Navami window. With a reported budget exceeding INR 1,000 crore, it is positioned to be one of the most expensive and technologically advanced films in Indian history.

