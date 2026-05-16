Entertainment News | Maggie Gyllenhaal's 'The Bride!' to Premiere on HBO Max on May 22

Washington [US], May 16 (ANI): Maggie Gyllenhaal's Gothic romance 'The Bride!' is set to premiere on HBO Max on May 22, with the film also scheduled for a linear HBO debut on May 23 at 8 pm ET.

The film, which reimagines the classic Frankenstein story, stars Jessie Buckley and Christian Bale in lead roles.

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An ASL version of the movie will also be available on HBO Max, according to Deadline.

Released by Warner Bros. on February 26, 'The Bride!' follows "a lonely Frank (Bale) traveling to 1930s Chicago to ask groundbreaking scientist Dr Euphronious (Annette Bening) to create a companion for him."

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The official synopsis adds, "The two revive a murdered young woman and The Bride (Buckley) is born," as quoted by Deadline.

"What ensues is beyond what either of them imagined: Murder! Possession! A radical cultural movement! And outlaw lovers in a wild and combustible romance!" the synopsis states.

Gyllenhaal directed the film from her own script. The cast also includes Jake Gyllenhaal and Penelope Cruz.

The film is produced by Emma Tillinger Koskoff, Talia Kleinhendler and Osnat Handelsman Keren, while Carla Raji, David Webb and Courtney Kivowitz serve as executive producers. (ANI)

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