‘Beyond the Oscar’: John Travolta Surprised With Honorary Palme d’Or Award at Cannes 2026, ‘Grease’ Actor Tears Up (Watch Video)

Hollywood actor John Travolta was in for a surprise at the ongoing edition of the Cannes Film Festival on May 16. The surprise came ahead of the world premiere of his directorial debut Propeller One-Way Night Coach when the festival presented him with an honorary Palme d’Or, which is the Cannes equivalent of a lifetime achievement prize. The actor was shocked and overwhelmed by the surprise honor, holding back tears while saying, “This is beyond the Oscar”, reports Variety. “Surprise complétement”, an emotional Travolta exclaimed in French as the crowd erupted into rapturous applause. I can’t believe this. This is the last thing I expected”. Cannes 2026: Dylan Sprouse and Barbara Palvin Announce Pregnancy in Style, As Model Appears With Baby Bump on Red Carpet (See Pics).

John Travolta Gets Emotional Accepting the Honorary Palme d’Or at Cannes 2026 - Watch Video:

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Turning to Cannes director Thierry Fremaux, the actor said, “You said this would be a special night, but I didn’t know it would mean this”. Fremaux responded, “We knew”. “This is a humbling moment, so thank you Thierry from the bottom of my heart”, Travolta said. Cannes Film Festival: The Most Anticipated Movies of the 2026 Edition.

“When I met with you in November, I had no expectation that my film would be accepted. And when Thierry said it was not only accepted but it was making history because it would be the first film ever accepted that early, I cried like a baby because I just couldn’t believe it. Because in my opinion, you are the most discerning person in the movie industry. I was just happy to be here! I never expected this. Thank you so much”.

John Travolta's Daughter Ella Bleu Stars in 'Propeller One-Way Night Coach'

As per Variety, the actor, who has been nominated for the best actor Oscar twice, attended Cannes this year to premiere Propeller One-Way Night Coach, his Apple-backed film based on his 1997 children’s book of the same name. The autobiographical family movie, which he called the “most personal film he’s ever done”, unfolds in the golden age of aviation as a young airplane enthusiast Jeff and his mother set off on a one-way, cross-country odyssey to Hollywood. The movie also stars Travolta’s daughter, Ella Bleu Travolta.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 16, 2026 01:01 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).