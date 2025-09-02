Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 2 (ANI): Amid the ongoing Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations, Bollywood celebrities are making sure to visit pandals in Mumbai and seek Lord Bappa's blessings.

On Tuesday, actresses Shilpa Shetty and Malaika Arora were spotted arriving at the famous Lalbaugcha Raja. Both were dressed in traditional attire, exuding a festive vibe.

The iconic Lalbaugcha Raja, a renowned Ganesh idol with deep historical importance, is hosted by the Lalbaugcha Raja Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal, located in Putlabai Chawl.

On Monday, actor Anil Kapoor also went to iconic Lalbaugcha Raja pandal and offered prayers there. He was joined by his wife Sunita.

A few days ago, 'Param Sundari' co-stars Janhvi Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra also paid a sacred visit to Lalbaugcha Raja to seek Lord Ganpati's blessings.

Ganesh Chaturthi, also known as Vinayak Chaturthi or Vinayak Chavithi, is a festival that marks the worship of Lord Ganesha as the God of new beginnings and remover of obstacles. (ANI)

