The excitement for Curious Eyes Cinema's much-anticipated Mannu Kya Karegga?, starring Vyom and Saachi Bindra, is palpable among the audience. The trailer and the music has received immense love from the audiences, and besides that, what impresses most is the chemistry between the lead actors, Vyom and Saachi Bindra. Their fresh on-screen pairing has struck a chord with the youth. ‘Mannu Kya Karegga?’: Vyom and Saachi Bindra’s Romantic Drama Unveils Two Beautiful Songs – ‘Halki Halki Baarish’ and ‘Gulfam’.

Talking about the preparation for her character, actress Saachi Bindra, who is making her debut with the film, said, “There is so much that’s gone into this finally happening. I think the challenges start right at the beginning. It's been 8-9 years since I have been auditioning, from standing in lines at Aram Nagar to being shortlisted to being rejected, and also being replaced. I’ve seen it all. One thing it has taught me is definitely patience. And a lot of it!”

For Saachi Bindra, making her debut in Mannu Kya Karegga? has come through a journey that she has paved over the years with patience and faith.

The film, which also features Vinay Pathak, Kumud Mishra, Rajesh Kumar, and Charu Shankar in pivotal roles, is shaping up to redefine India’s romantic musical genre in 2025. ‘Mannu Kya Karegga?’: ‘Walked a Mile in His Shoes’ – Lead Star Vyom on Playing the Titular Character in Upcoming Romantic Drama.

With fresh faces, heartfelt emotions, and music at its core, Mannu Kya Karegga? promises to be one of the year’s most soulful cinematic experiences. Catch the magic unfold on the big screen when the film releases nationwide on September 12, 2025.

