The teaser offered audiences a first glimpse into the world of Nishaanchi, and with the music already winning hearts, anticipation is now at its peak. Fans are eager to see more - with power-packed dialogues tipped to become instant favourites and a refreshing cast that has already caught attention, led by debutant Aaishvary Thackeray in a double role. ‘Nishaanchi’: Anurag Kashyap Explains How the Title Was Coined and Why the Original Name Was Dropped.

Amazon MGM Studios India and director Anurag Kashyap, known for his bold and compelling storytelling, are set to unveil the official trailer tomorrow, September 3. Promising a high-octane mix of action, drama, and everything that defines a true masala entertainer, the trailer will give audiences their first full look at this filmy film that will have audiences cheering and whistling in theatres.

Sabko khabar pahuncha dijiye! Sabse dhamakedaar trailer kal aa raha hai! 💥🚨#Nishaanchi Trailer Out Tomorrow 🎬 Releasing in theatres near you on September 19 🎯 pic.twitter.com/7ghM76KKCN — Amazon MGM Studios India (@AMZMGMstudiosIN) September 2, 2025

Nishaanchi follows the tangled journey of two brothers on starkly different paths, their choices shaping their destinies. With Vedika Pinto, Monika Panwar, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, and Kumud Mishra adding depth to the narrative, and set against a rustic heartland backdrop, the film is raw, energetic, and steeped in desi flavour - tailor-made for the theatrical experience. ‘Nishaanchi’: ‘My Full-On Salim-Javed Zone of Film’ – Anurag Kashyap’s Bold Declaration for His Upcoming Aaishvary Thackeray-Vedika Pinto Starrer.

Produced by Ajay Rai and Ranjan Singh under the banner of Jar Pictures, in association with Flip Films, and directed by Anurag Kashyap, the film is written by Prasoon Mishra, Ranjan Chandel, and Anurag Kashyap. The movie is slated to release in theatres on September 19, promising a gripping and unforgettable storytelling.