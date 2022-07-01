Actor Mandira Bedi organised Akhand Paath and langar on her husband Raj Kaushal's first death anniversary. Taking to Instagram, Mandira dropped a few pictures from the langar. In the images, Mandira is seen sitting on the floor with daughter Tara and son Vir as they all have food arranged by them at the gurdwara. Raj Kaushal First Death Anniversary: Mandira Bedi Pens An Emotional Note Remembering Her Late Husband.

"#AkhandPaath ka #Bhog and #Langar .. in Raj's name.. This morning with the kids and staff at the #Gurudwara #DhanGurunanak #satnamshriwaheguru," Mandira captioned the pictures. Mandira's post has garnered several heartfelt comments from netizens. "Lots of love to all of you," a social media user commented. "love and light to you and your fam!!! Your strength is inspiring," another one wrote. Mandira Bedi Organises Akhand Paath and Langar at Gurudwara on Late Husband Raj Kaushal’s First Death Anniversary (View Pics).

Mandira Bedi Organises Langar

Raj Kaushal, who had directed films like 'Pyaar Mein Kabhi Kabhi' and 'Shaadi Ke Laddoo', died on June 30, 2021, after suffering a heart attack.

Mandira also held a prayer session at home in Raj's memory. Sharing a glimpse from the prayer session, Madira posted, "2 days of prayer. And so much love for you, Raj..The skies cried today for you. As did we. And wherever you may be.. may you be in peace and surrounded by love," Raj and Mandira welcomed Vir in 2011 and adopted 4-year-old Tara in 2020.

