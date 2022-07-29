Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 29 (ANI): 'Nima Denzongpa' show on Colors is all set to thrill its fans with a major twist with its lead character returning. Popular television actor Manish Raisinghan has been roped in to essay the character of Virat Sethi, which was played by Iqbal Khan in this daily soap.

The show revolves around the story of Nima's inspiring journey of raising her daughters all by herself and dealing with life's daily challenges on Colors 'Nima Denzongpa' that has strongly resonated with viewers across all ages. In the ongoing storyline of this show, viewers are witnessing how Nima is struggling to expose Alok, who has abducted Virat to claim the Sethi family's property. In the coming episodes, there's a major twist in the plot awaiting as Virat will return to Nima's life and they will be seen reuniting after a long time.

Sharing his thoughts over playing Virat on the show Manish Raisinghan said, "I feel fortunate to bag the character of Virat Sethi as my comeback on Indian television. It wasn't easy for me to get in the zone for this role. However, this challenge is precisely what drove me to take up this project. I have had a very fruitful association with Colors, and with 'Nima Denzongpa' I hope my relationship with the entire team solidifies. It feels like a homecoming for me. I am excited and looking forward to working with the team of Nima Denzongpa."

Meanwhile, Manish was seen in popular TV shows such as 'Sasural Simar Ka', 'Swabhiman' and many more.

The show is produced by Peninsula Pictures and helmed by Sangeeta Rao. The star cast includes Surabhi Das, Akshay Kelkar, Sharmila Rajaram Shinde. (ANI)

