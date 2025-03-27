A still from 'Avengers: Doomsday' in production (Photo/Instagram/@marvelstudios)

Washington [US], March 27 (ANI): In a highly anticipated event, Marvel Studios revealed the cast for its upcoming film 'Avengers: Doomsday,' featuring a mix of familiar Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) faces and newcomers from the 'X-Men' and 'Fantastic Four' franchises.

The star-studded cast includes Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Tom Hiddleston (Loki), Anthony Mackie (Captain America), Paul Rudd (Ant-Man), Letitia Wright (Black Panther), Simu Liu (Shang-Chi), and Winston Duke (M'Baku), as per a social media post shared by Marvel Studios.

The cast also features actors from the upcoming Thunderbolts film, including Sebastian Stan (The Winter Soldier), Florence Pugh (Yelena Belova), and Wyatt Russell (US Agent).

Marvel also announced the inclusion of X-Men actors Patrick Stewart (Professor X), Ian McKellen (Magneto), James Marsden (Cyclops), and Rebecca Romijn (Mystique) in the film.

Channing Tatum, who was previously attached to a Gambit movie, will also appear in the film.

'The Fantastic Four' will also be represented in the film, with Pedro Pascal (Mr. Fantastic), Vanessa Kirby (The Invisible Woman), Ebon Moss-Bachrach (The Thing), and Joseph Quinn (The Human Torch) joining the cast.

Tenoch Huerta Mejia, who played Namor in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, was also announced as part of the cast, despite facing allegations of sexual misconduct in 2023.

The event culminated with the reveal of Robert Downey Jr. (Doctor Doom) in a surprise return to the MCU, as per the Hollywood Reporter.

Downey's involvement in the film was first announced at the San Diego Comic-Con in July.

'Avengers: Doomsday' is set to release on May 1, 2026, with a follow-up film, 'Avengers: Secret Wars,' scheduled for May 7, 2027. (ANI)

